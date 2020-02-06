She’s back! Lady Liberty returns to Lake Mendota

Lady Liberty is back outside the Memorial Union Terrace for the Winter Festival.

Lady Liberty on Lake Mendota. (Jeremy Nichols/WMTV)

She reappeared on Thursday on Lake Mendota and people can see the inflated replica through Feb. 8.

Lady Liberty made her appearance last year after being on a nine-year hiatus.

The inflatable version replaced the Styrofoam version that was created by Pail and Shovel Party leaders Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon. They made a promise in 1979, if they were elected to the Wisconsin Student Association, they would bring the Statue of Liberty to Madison.

The new Lady Liberty requires less storage space and is more durable.