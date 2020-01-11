Shift in the storm track means lower snowfall totals Saturday night

The potential of heavy snow late Saturday through Saturday night has gone down. The storm track has shifted east, which means the heaviest snow will likely stay south and east of southern Wisconsin. Despite the lower snowfall totals, traveling could still become difficult in spots this evening.

The storm track has shifted east. This pushed the heaviest snow south and east of the area. Here's my updated snowfall totals.



Despite the lower snowfall totals, traveling could still become difficult. Winter Wx Advisories & Winter Storm Warnings continue for several counties. pic.twitter.com/jznstpuMeg — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 11, 2020

Winter Weather Advisories continue for Dane, Dodge and Green Co., WI until 6 a.m. Sunday. This is where an additional 1-3" of snow will be possible.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for Jefferson, Rock and Walroth Co., WI until 6 a.m. Sunday. This is where an additional 2-4" of snow will be possible.

There will likely be a sharp snowfall cutoff west of Madison. There will be a short distance between places that see 1-3" and places that see almost nothing. The places closer to the WI-IA state border will have a higher chance of not seeing much snow.

The best time frame fro the accumulating snow will be between 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 a.m. Sunday.

