Shilling to step down as Senate Democrats' leader this week

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says she'll step down from her position later this week. Shilling announced earlier this month that she will not seek re-election this fall.

She said Tuesday that she will step down from her leadership post Friday. She said given her decision not to run this fall her caucus would be better served with new leadership.

The move marks yet another blow to Democrats' hopes of capturing the majority in November. Three other Democratic senators have announced they won't run again.

The caucus leader plays a key role in recruiting candidates and coordinating campaigns.

