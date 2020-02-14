“Shocked”: Neighbors of Nicholas Day homicide suspect react to arrest

The Mt. Horeb community expressed its shock after one of its residents was arrested for the murder of Nicholas Day.

Riley Berg, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night on a single count of first-degree intentional homicide, according to Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

Neighbors said they were shocked, in part, because the whole community knows and is close to each other. One woman said she wanted to emphasize that the Bergs were a “very nice family.”

Other members of the Mt. Horeb community also expressed their shock to the case that Sheriff Mahoney called “cold, calculated and extremely violent.”

“I’ve lived here all my life. This is the first time I’ve heard this happening,” Marcus Sutter said.

Sutter said he distantly knew the victim’s family. “I hope they’re happy,” he said, regarding the suspect’s arrest. “But obviously with that is also the sadness of confronting somebody that did something like that to your loved one.”

Officials are still looking for Berg’s motives and ask that anyone who knows Berg and his recent activities call their tipline at 608-284-6900.

