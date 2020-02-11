Shocking Ohio school bus crash caught on camera

Newly released video shows the inside of an Ohio school bus when it crashed late last year. The video, from December 19, is hard to watch.

(Ohio Department of Public Safety via CNN)

A crash report from Perry County says Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang on December 19 when he ran a red light and hit the bus, when then went off the road and flipped onto its side.

Thornton reportedly suffered a broken back in the crash. The 42-year-old was allegedly driving on a suspended license.

None of the injuries to the students were reported to be life-threatening.