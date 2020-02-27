WATCH LIVE: Shooter who killed five at Milwaukee Molson Coors facility identified, NBC News reports

The Molson Coors employee who opened fire at the Milwaukee facility Wednesday afternoon, killing five of his co-workers has been identified as Anthony Ferrill, NBC News reports.

Police respond to reports of an active shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Police Department has not confirmed the shooter’s name at this time, only describing him as a 51-year-old employee of the company. However, a 4 p.m. news conference has been scheduled during which they plan to provide the latest on their investigation. NBC 15 News will stream the entire news conference on our website and Facebook page.

Milwaukee-based NBC affiliate WTMJ reports Ferrill was a longtime electrician with Molson Coors, citing multiple sources.

Police are searching a home on Milwaukee's north side as they hunt for clues about why an employee at one of the nation's largest breweries gunned down five co-workers before killing himself.

The a one-story home was roped off with crime scene tape Thursday morning. A squad car sat in the driveway and investigators were seen entering the home.

A neighbor says the man who lives in the house has worked at the brewery for 15 years as an electrician.

The shooting began shortly before 2 p.m. at the Molson Coors campus, claiming the lives of the five victims, Milwaukee police said. No other injuries were reported. The names of the victims have not been released.

Ferrill reportedly turned the gun on himself and took his own life immediately after the shooting.

A vigil for the five people killed has been planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Ridge Community Church’s Greenfield campus, at 4500 S. 108th Street, in Greenfield. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff until sundown Thursday to honor the victims.

