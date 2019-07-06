Reports: Shots fired on State Street

Three people are in custody after a shooting on State Street.

Madison Police say it happened at about 8:11 Saturday night, in the 100 block of State Street.

Police say the three people involved were detained and there are no other people of interest. Officers believe it was an isolated incident.

According to Sgt. Blake Hoefs, an officer was involved in a vehicle crash off of E Johnson and Wisconsin Ave while on the way to detain the three subjects. The three suspects, including the officer, were transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired incident.