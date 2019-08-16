Madison Police: Shots fired at car during possible road rage incident

Law enforcement is responding to a shooting reported on the Beltline in Madison.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the original call came in at 7:49AM for two cars driving recklessly on the westbound Beltline near Rimrock Road.

Police say the call was for cars playing "cat and mouse" and the caller said it looked like a road rage situation.

"We've got multiple witnesses telling us an individual was hanging out of the top of a sun roof of a Dodge Durango firing at a white sedan," said Madison Police Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain.

The SUV left the Beltline at Rimrock Road.

Detectives are searching for a Dodge Durango with temporary plate on the back and a dealer plate on front. Police say the SUV has tinted windows and blacked out rims.

Detectives seeking Dodge Durango with temporary plate on

back, dealer plate on front. Tinted windows, blacked out rims. If you see it,

call 911. Shots believed to have come from this SUV. pic.twitter.com/4EfhE320uc — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) August 16, 2019

If you see the SUV, you're asked to call 911.

There are no reports of injuries.

MPD is on scene in the area of West Beltline and Rimrock to investigate and searching for shell casings along the highway.

Drivers should expect traffic delays while officers respond to the scene.

