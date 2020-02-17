Shoplifter threatens Woodman’s employees with knife, police say

Grocery store employees were threatened with a knife after they followed two shoplifters from the East Side store, said Madison police.

Officers responded to the Woodman’s located on Milwaukee Street around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Employees said two women left the store with a cart full of food they had not purchased.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said the employees asked to see a receipt and that’s when one of the women pulled out a small knife causing the employees to back off.

Officers are using surveillance images to hopefully identify the women.