Shoplifter threatens Woodman’s employees with knife, police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Grocery store employees were threatened with a knife after they followed two shoplifters from the East Side store, said Madison police.
Officers responded to the Woodman’s located on Milwaukee Street around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Employees said two women left the store with a cart full of food they had not purchased.
MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said the employees asked to see a receipt and that’s when one of the women pulled out a small knife causing the employees to back off.
Officers are using surveillance images to hopefully identify the women.