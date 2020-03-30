Shoplifters arrested in connection to business burglary

Two men were arrested in Madison on Friday on a list of tentative charges including some connected to a business burglary.

Several officers arrived at Target at 750 Hilldale Way after security reported an active shoplifting taking place on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers arrested two Madison men, 36-year-old Raymond M. Sanchez, and 26-year-old Timothy A. Herald.

Security told police that Herald was also shoplifting. He was found to be carrying a knife under his shirt, according to the Madison Police Department.

As MPD investigated, officers found the car the men had traveled in to Target, was listed as stolen out of Janesville. Sanchez insisted he purchased it a couple of days before in Sun Prairie from a guy named "Jake," according to the police department.

Inside the stolen car, officers recovered many items, including electronics and a bank bag filled with cash.

The electronics and money were connected to a burglary that took place at Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 2134 W. Beltline Hwy, around 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department.

Sanchez has been tentatively charged with retail theft, operate motor vehicle without owner's consent, burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and bail jumping.

Herald has been tentatively charged with retail theft, carrying a concealed weapon, operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent, ID theft and burglary.

The MPD's Burglary Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.