Short on COVID-19 tests, state lays out who gets prioritized

The state's ability to test for the coronavirus may be on the rise, but that doesn't mean they anywhere near being able to test everybody who needs one.

With that in mind, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and State Laboratory of Hygeine have introduced a new two-tiered system for triaging who gets tested.

Tests that do not meet the criteria will be sent elsewhere to be processed, which will mean longer wait times before the results are known.

Health officials described each tier as:

Tier One (Individuals who):



are critically ill and receiving ICU level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure

are hospitalized (non-ICU) with fever or signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness (cough, shortness of breath) and either known exposure to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient or travel to an area with sustained community transmission

Tier Two (Individuals who):

