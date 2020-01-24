Shot fired during drug deal in Madison

The Town of Madison Police Department says an officer heard a single gunshot, after responding to two men fighting in the parking of the Capitol Petro store.

Police say a 24-year-old man told them he was in the area Thursday night to buy marijuana from the other man, who was a stranger. During the transaction, the man pointed a handgun at the other man's head.

The two men fought, and a single gunshot was fired during the struggle. The man was disarmed and ran away.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene. The gunshot did hit a business nearby, causing minor damage.

Police do not have anyone in custody for this incident. They're asking anyone with information to all the Town of Madison Police Department at (608)-210-7262.