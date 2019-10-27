Shot fired on Beltline hits car driving westbound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident along the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road.
According to an incident report, around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday evening a car was shot at while traveling westbound.
Police say a 52-year-old white female was driving when she heard a single gunshot and then noticed a hole in one of her windows.
Authorities say the only suspect information is the suspect vehicle was a small dark colored car.
There were no injuries reported as a result of this shooting.
The investigation into this incident is being handled by Madison's Violent Crimes Unit and is ongoing.