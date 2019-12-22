Shots fired at Sun Prairie home

Just after noon Sunday Sun Prairie Police say someone fired shots at a home. Now, police are looking for the shooter.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, at 12:22 Sunday afternoon, they received a report that someone had fired shots in front of a home in the 14-hundred block of Wild Iris Street. Several bullets actually hit the house. No one was injured.

Police believe this was a targeted incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line: 608-837-7336. You can also call anonymously at 608- 837-6300.

