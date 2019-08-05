Shots fired call in Madison turns out to be group filming a rap video

A shots fired called in Madison early Monday morning turned out to be a group filming a rap music video.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to Atwood Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. Once they got there, they saw four people in the street engaged in what looked like an armed robbery.

After talking with the group, police determined they were actually filming a rap music video with an unloaded pellet gun.

No one was injured, and officers gave the members of the group citations.

