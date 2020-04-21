Shots fired call leads MPD to wrecked, stolen car

The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle stolen in Sun Prairie ten days earlier after responding to a report of gunfire late Monday night.

According to its incident report, officers responding to the shots fired call discovered the Honda Accord, damaged and missing a wheel, in the 500 block of Kent Lane.

Investigators believe the suspects, who were all reportedly in their teens, were involved in a wreck elsewhere and drove it as far as they could before abandoning it.

Leaving the Accord behind, one of the suspects turned back toward the car and fired at it, an MPD spokesperson said. A shell casing was recovered from the scene.

Officers with the Madison Police Department and the Town of Madison Police Department, as well as a Verona K-9 unit, established a perimeter to try to track down the suspects, but couldn't find them.