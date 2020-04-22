Shots fired into Grant Co. home with residents inside

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said two people were in their living room when a bullet came through the living room window on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 6:52 p.m. Tuesday on Dugway Road in Waterloo Township, according to deputies.

The investigation showed one bullet entered the home's south facing living room window, which was occupied by the two residents. After traveling through the window, the bullet lodged in the window sill.

A second bullet entered the southeast side of the home, traveling through a closet and bedroom before coming to rest in the ceiling.

Anyone with information should contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office or the Grant County Crime Stoppers.