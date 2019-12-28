Shell casings found on Madison's south side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a call for shots fired on the city's south side on Saturday afternoon.

A call came in for the incident at the 1100 block of Moorland Road, in front of the 7 Oaks Apartments at 3:30 p.m, according to the Madison Police Department.

Five shell casings were found on the street, two bullets struck occupied buildings. The buildings are within a street block of each other.

Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire, according to the Madison Police Department.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into the NBC15 Newsroom.