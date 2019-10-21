Shots fired outside Madison store shock nearby customers, young kids

The crack and muzzle-flashes from gunshots rattled customers outside a convenience on Madison’s south side Saturday night.

Police say witnesses saw and heard the gunshots at the Speedway at 4902 Verona Road around 9:17 p.m.

According to police, a father was walking out of the store with his three young daughters when he heard people arguing in the parking lot.

Suddenly he saw several muzzle flashes. Reacting quickly, the father grabbed his daughters and ran back inside the Speedway.

Police say the father, 59, is a veteran of nine combat tours. The experience taught him the sound of gunshots, and to be calm in such situations.

According to police: “He stayed calm, and instructed panicked customers and staff members inside the store to stay safe by getting down of the floor. While at the door, a guy ran past the veteran and yelled out: ‘They're tearing it up out there.’”

The witness saw several people get into a black sedan and a SUV and drive away.

Police report no injuries or property damage. However, several people left badly shaken by the gun violence.

