Shovelers needed at Lambeau Field before Seahawks game

The Packers need 700 people to help remove snow at Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks.

The team made the request Thursday ahead of the snowfall expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The process begins at 6 a.m. Sunday and those interested in participating are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on the stadium’s west side. There will be temporary parking available in Lot 6. All shovelers must use the walk-through metal detectors. No bags, backpacks, or purses are allowed inside.

Shovelers need to be at least 18-years-old and will receive $12 per hour. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.

