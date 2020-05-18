There's something about getting a handwritten letter or card in the mail and the United States Postal Service and Scholastic are teaming up to encourage people to stay connected the old fashioned way.

'Show someone you care' letter writing initiative encourages people to take the time to write a letter to an elder, a letter of thanks, a letter to your favorite author among other templates online.

USPS says they hope the letter writing promotes self-expression and teaches life long lessons like addressing an envelope and buying and using stamps.

"This writing campaign is an opportunity to understand letter writing habits better, that they will see the value in letter writing, that kids will learn about things that they're interested in and that they will just continue to connect friends and family through the mail," Katy Lieske, Manager of the Lakeland Regional USPS, said.

There are also templates online for greeting cards that kids can print out and color themselves. For those online resources click here.