Shower and thunderstorms expected to start the week

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SHOWERS/T-STORMS THIS MORNING.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected occasionally over the next couple days as two waves of low pressure pass through the region. High pressure will then bring sunshine for most of the rest of the week.

TODAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS MAINLY IN THE MORNING.

HIGH: 81

WIND: S 5

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 68

WIND: CALM

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY MAINLY IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 77

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 77

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 75