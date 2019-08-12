Shower chances continue through Tuesday

Showers will wrap up across our area tonight and some clearing in the clouds late will allow for dense fog to develop by Tuesday morning. We should see a bit more sunshine peeking through the clouds tomorrow which will allow temperatures to heat up close to 80°. Showers and storms are expected during the afternoon hours as a short wave trough of low pressure moves through. Storms will ignite to our northwest across Minnesota and move east, arriving into our area after lunch time. There won't be a widespread coverage of storms, but the storms that do develop will have the potential to produce strong winds.