Shower chances return next week

July is now in the books and it was a month that will be remembered for the hot & sunny weather. In fact, we only had one completely cloudy day through the month of July, which is astounding compared to May.

Heading through the weekend, a slow but steady warmup is expected as southerly winds retreat, which will bring in warmer air along with the moisture.

Rain chances will return this weekend as a stalled boundary to our north sags into northern Wisconsin. A shower of two may migrate into our neck of the woods. Better rain chances exist for Monday night and Tuesday as the front finally makes its way through our area.