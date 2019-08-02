Shower chances return this weekend

We've only had 0.21" of rain in the past 13 days. Our last big rain was 1.91" on July 19th, since then we've been a bit parched. Our next chance of rain will be Saturday night as a weak cool front parks its self across northern Wisconsin.

The timing of the rain looks to be late afternoon through early evening as seen on our high resolution future tracker below. These storms will be non severe, but you may encounter a heavy downpour. The storms end likely before midnight Saturday, and then Sunday we return back to the sunshine.