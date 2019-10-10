Showers Thursday before near-freezing temperatures

Weather Impact Scale Thursday: Yellow (Low Impact Expected) 0.10-0.25” rainfall expected

Showers are located across eastern Iowa and Minnesota and they are moving into the Badger state. These showers are battling mid and low level dry air right now which means most of the rain isn’t hitting the ground. A sprinkle or brief shower is possible west of Madison Thursday morning, but the bulk of the rain holds off until the afternoon and night, as well as Friday morning as our upper level disturbance gets closer. Rain totals through Thursday and Friday will be between 0.50-0.75” for most areas.

Following the front, we may see a few flakes flying early Saturday morning as strong cold air intrusion will run into some residual moisture left from our storm system. None of it will hit the ground, however, we could be dealing with some areas of frost this weekend as overnight lows will dip down to the freezing mark for the first time this fall season.

