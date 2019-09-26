Showers and storms bring heavy rain threat Friday

Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather Thursday as Friday will be the exact opposite. Increasing clouds Thursday night bring scattered showers by daybreak Friday in what will be a stormy day.

Storm activity will increase in both coverage and intensity throughout the day. By the late afternoon and evening, gusty storms with heavy rain are possible. Rainfall totals will be healthy with a quarter to half inch across the north with a half to one inch possible across the south. Locally heavier amounts along the stateline could exceed one inch.

If there is any good news, it's that storm activity will start to move out after sunset. This gives hope to high school football and the Friday Football Blitz for some dry weather returning. It will be a close call as rain could linger for the start of games, especially south and east of Madison.

Right now Saturday is looking decent as we are between systems. This would bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 60s for the Badger game.

