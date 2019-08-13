Showers and storms continue through the night

We are looking at two rounds of rain this evening. Round one is occurring right now and should move out of the area by 6 pm or so. Round two moves in between 9-11 pm bringing with it heavy rainfall. Dry air in the upper levels will reduce the risk of any of these going severe, however, heavy downpours could lead to street flooding tonight. Wednesday morning and afternoon another round of showers is expected as a trough of low pressure passes overhead.