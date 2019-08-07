Showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday night

Updated: Wed 7:10 AM, Aug 07, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Sunshine is expected for today. A cold front moving in from the northwest will trigger the development of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are expected to close out the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 86
WIND: W 5-10

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
LOW: 62
WIND: W 5-10

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 78

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 79

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 80

 