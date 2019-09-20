Showers arrive Sat morning, heaviest at night

A weak disturbance arrives Saturday morning from the south bringing isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon hours. This is not the main event, this is a precursor to much heavier rain that is expected Saturday night. During the night time hours, a strong trough of low pressure to our west will eject across the Rockies. A strong surface cold front will move eastward during night bringing increasing moisture. Rain will taper off Sunday from west to east, however, if you live in far SE Wisconsin, it appears the rain will linger there for a longer period of time on Sunday.

Rain totals will range between 1-2" with the heaviest amounts across the far southeastern parts of the state where training storms (storms that repeatedly move over the same areas), will lead to an increased flooding threat. Flash flood watches are likely to be issued soon.