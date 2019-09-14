Showers develop overnight tonight

Showers and storms are expected to commence late this evening, between 9 p.m. and midnight. The showers could produce heavy rainfall, especially near the Illinois/Wisconsin boarder. Rainfall amounts will vary by city, but it appears 0.50-0.75” is possible with locally 1”+ in some locations. Rain tapers off before 9 a.m. Sunday with clouds lingering through the morning hours. Expect clearing skies by the mid to late afternoon hours. Monday will feature sunny skies as a ridge of high pressure will move in. Our next best chance of showers will occur by the later part of the work week.