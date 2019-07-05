Showers expected Friday night

Our long weekend will get off on a wet note as a cool front is expected to pass tonight. Isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon, developing around 2-4 PM, and ending by the evening. A secondary round of rain is expected along the actual cold front. The showers will start late tonight and continue through Saturday morning. We'll see clearing Saturday afternoon as high pressure builds in and the nice weather will stick around through Sunday and into next week. A considerable drop in temperature and humidity is expected with this cold front as well.