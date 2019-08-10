Showers on Sunday then heavier rain on Monday

Scattered showers will work into our area late tonight, most likely after midnight, and continue through Sunday morning. Most of the rain will end before noon on Sunday, but a spot shower during the afternoon can’t be ruled out. Sunday night and the first part of Monday will be dry. On Monday we turn our attention to a developing low out over the desert southwest. This low is being fed by monsoonal precipitation and will ride up and along a ridge centered in the great plains. The models are somewhat in agreement with the timing and location of the precipitation. As of now, it looks like rain starts Monday afternoon and continues through Monday night before exiting Tuesday morning. Ample low level moisture, coupled by a slow moving low, will make for periods of heavy rainfall. Accumulations could be higher than 2.00” in some locations. There isn’t a lot of instability, therefore I don’t anticipate there being severe storms, however some thunder and lightning remain possible. There may be a few left over showers Tuesday but then a building ridge of high pressure moves in for Wednesday and beyond.