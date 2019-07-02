Showers possible Tuesday with warm weather and high humidity

JULY 2, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

Warm temperatures and high humidity will continue for today with highs in the mid-80s. Showers/t-storms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon. Very warm and humid conditions are expected through most of the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 85

WIND: S 5-10

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

LOW: 67

WIND: CALM

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 85

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

HIGH: 86

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.

HIGH: 86