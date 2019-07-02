Showers possible Tuesday with warm weather and high humidity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) JULY 2, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.
Warm temperatures and high humidity will continue for today with highs in the mid-80s. Showers/t-storms will be possible today, mainly in the afternoon. Very warm and humid conditions are expected through most of the week.
TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 85
WIND: S 5-10
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
LOW: 67
WIND: CALM
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 85
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.
HIGH: 86
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS/T-STORMS.
HIGH: 86