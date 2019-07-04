Fourth of July showers expected Thursday afternoon

Morning sunshine will make a transition to afternoon clouds and showers today. I don't think the rain will be enough for you to cancel any 4th of July plans, however, I'd bring and umbrella to any events just in case.

The first half of your day is dry but similar to yesterday, daytime heating combined with ample moisture, will promote afternoon storms. Most of the wet weather will taper off after sun down, but you may encounter an isolated shower before midnight.

Friday will be a carbon copy to today, but the weekend tells a different story as sunshine and high pressure build in. Cooler/less humid weather can be expected over the weekend and early part of next week.