UW-Madison's Sigma Chi chapter can no longer operate after serving alcohol at event

The UW-Madison chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity may no longer operate as a registered student organization, after the chapter broke campus law by serving alcohol at an event last year.

The university suspended the chapter in October of 2019. Since then, the university and Sigma Chi International (SCI), the fraternity's parent organization, have worked to address the incident.

They announced on Feb. 10 that Sigma Chi, located at 221 Langdon St., has has surrendered its charter to SCI.

Now that it is not an active registered student at the UW-Madison, Sigma Chi cannot hold events or activities and no longer has the privileges of a registered student organization.

The university said in October of 2019 that Sigma Chi served alcohol at events, even after the university told its members not to.