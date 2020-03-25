Sign of strength and hope: Sun Prairie Fire Dept. asks people to turn on porch lights

In uncertain times amid the coronavirus pandemic, fire departments around the county will be turning their truck lights on as a symbol of hope and strength.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department is joining in the movement and asking residents to join in by turning their porch lights on too.

“We ask all with red, blue, white or your department colors...Light ‘em up and turn them on. Maybe just maybe, we’ll create five minutes of smiles and peace,” the fire department posted on their Facebook page

Both Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Departments will be opening their bay doors and turning their lights on at 7 p.m.

They weren't the only fire department to participate. Middleton Fire Department also opened its doors and turned on their lights to help spread hope in the community.