Silent, lay-down protest takes place in downtown Wausau

"Silence can sometimes be even louder than words."

A silent protest in Wausau, Wisconsin, on June 4, 2020. (WSAW)

About two dozen peaceful protestors were exactly that Thursday: Silent, lying down, for two hours, in George Floyd's memory.

"When we think about the nine minutes that George Floyd was down, even that is an incredibly long time,” said Peyton Green, one of the protesters. “So us out here today able to represent that and show support for that and our want for justice and support for this movement I think is incredibly powerful."

Many held signs with a variety of messages. Others put their hands behind their back as a way to represent Floyd's final moments.

"When I see videos of the violence and police brutality in the world, I just sometimes get sick to my stomach almost,” said Sam Davisson, another protester. “Because it's just, it shouldn't be happening."

Everyone had their own compelling reasons to be there.

"We just see so much negativity around, and we just need to show that we are standing with the people that are hurting today,” said Torina Finnegan, another protester. “And we see you and we're here to support you through everything."

"I want to be a part of something and I want to see change,” said Davisson. “Because what's been happening for years and years in our country is not tolerable, it can't happen."

A common theme among many of the protestors? Young people: Recent high school graduates or current college students, hoping their generation can create permanent change.

"We're trying to show that we can change anything with our voices or just our actions,” said Finnegan. “So we just really need to take charge like everyone else, and be empowered even if we're young."

"You know we're the generation that is eventually going to be in those positions of power in the government, having those careers,” said Green. So I think the fact that we are already so vocal about making change, really bodes well for the future of the country."