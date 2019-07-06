Silver Alert: 75-year-old Robert Clinch

A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Robert “Chief” Clinch.

He was last seen Friday afternoon at about 4:30 in the City of Juneau. He walked away from his home and didn’t return.

Clinch is about 5’10” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a long grey ponytail, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a black bandanna, leather boots and a leather vest.

He has scars on his feet, tattoos on his arms, and a grey mustache.

If you have any information about Clinch’s whereabouts, contact the City of Juneau Police Department 920-386-3726.

