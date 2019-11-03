UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, 90-year-old Richard Carter found safe

UPDATE: Richard Carter has been found safe.

--------

A Silver Alert has been issued for 90-year-old Richard Carter of Wauwatosa.

Carter is Caucasian, stands at 5’5”, weighs about 155 pounds, has brown eyes, short gray hair and a white beard. Carter also has large moles and bruises on his forearms and hands.

Carter was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt reading “Northeastern Illinois University,” with tan khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen at about 10:00 Sunday morning in the 1700 block of North 73rd street in Wauwatosa. Officials say he dropped his wife off at the Unity Center and did not return.

Carter was driving a beige four door 1998 Toyota Camry with the Wisconsin license plate ACECAT. It has a Wisconsin State Parks sticker on the front windshield, “Protector” sticker on the rear passenger side, and possibly an AAA sticker on the rear bumper.

He was told he would not have to pick his wife up from the Unity Center, and was not at home when she arrived back at 12:30.

He has vision problems and does not drive after dark. He has a history of cardiac related health issues and memory loss.

If you have any information about Carter’s whereabouts, contact the Wauwatosa Police department at 414-471-8430.

