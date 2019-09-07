Silver Alert: 92-year-old John Haines

A Silver Alert has been issued for 92-year-old John Haines. He is missing from West Allis in Milwaukee County.

Haines is 5’04” and weighs 110 pounds. He has shorn brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Army Air Corps hat, a dark colored windbreaker jacket that says “Every Day is A Victory,” and wearing glasses.

He was last seen at West Allis Memorial Hospital at 6:25 Saturday afternoon. He did not return home as expected.

Haines left in his 2003 tan Ford Taurus. It has Wisconsin license plate 368-HMY. The vehicle also has a bumper sticker that says “Served in WWII.”

If you have any information about Haines’ whereabouts, contact 414-302-8000.

