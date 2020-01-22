Silver Alert: Waukesha man goes missing on his way to Wausau

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Waukesha man who disappeared Tuesday night after leaving his home to visit his brother in Wausau, a route that could have taken him right through the area.

Sixty-six year-old John Joseph Abel has not been heard from since Tuesday evening when he and his brother talked by phone while he was at the St. Vincent de Paul store, on Sunset Dr., in Waukesha.

Abel stands 5'8" tall and weighs 247 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has a large scar under his chin.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a flannel shirt, a beige and red vest, and blue jeans.

At the time, Abel was driving a 2006 silver Volvo XC70, with the license plates, 173ZEK.