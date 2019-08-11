Silver Alert cancelled for missing Oshkosh woman

A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 73-year-old Oshkosh woman.

Police say Nancy Hansen has been found safe.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Hansen was last seen leaving her home in Oshkosh at 7:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Hansen may be in a 1993 silver Buick with a WI license plate: 47342DS. The release said she has lots of clothing in the back seat.

She was last seen wearing a gold and white polka dot dress and a pink visor. She's 5'6'' and weighs 130 pounds.

According to the release, Hansen has recently been talking about visiting Missouri and Tacoma, Washington.

Anyone with any information should contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.