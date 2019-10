A statewide Silver Alert for a 75-year-old Oshkosh man has been canceled.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says William Moyle has been found safe. No other details were released.

Moyle left his home on Starboard Court in Oshkosh for an appointment at a medical supply company, also in Oshkosh, at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. He did not return home.

The state announced Wednesday morning that Moyle was safe.