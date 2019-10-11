Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fond du Lac

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Carolyn Jane Keeler.

Keeler was last driving a 1998 black Lincoln Navigator with a Wisconsin license plate of 567907. She left her residence at N5570 County Road K at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Keeler is 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes. She has naturally curly, white/silver shoulder-length hair, wearing a pink jacket with a dark shirt and pink pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office at 920-929-3390.