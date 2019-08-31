Silver Alert for Sawyer Co. man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for Norbert "Tony" Anthony Dantzman of Winter, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

The 89-year-old Dantzman was staying at the Strouf Motel in Winter, Wisconsin with other family members who noticed he was missing from the motel around 10 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Dantzman traveled to Wisconsin with family for a family reunion. He is believed to be without an ID or any funds.

The Silver Alert expanded due to the possibility that Dantzman may be hitchhiking.

He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, a grey hat with the United States Marines emblem and glasses. Dantzman is listed at 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 136 pounds with grey hair, a beard and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department at 715-634-5213.