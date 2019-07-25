Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Winnebago man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man last seen in Winnebago County Thursday.

Fox Crossing police say Richard Tierney was last seen leaving his Neenah home after backing his bags Thursday morning.

Authorities say Tierney left in his white, 2005 Park Avenue Ultra Buick.

Because of a memory impairment, he is not supposed to drive.

Tierney also went missing in 2016, before being found all the way in Kentucky.

Tierney is described as white, 6'0", about 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Tierney also wears an eye patch.

Tierney’s Wisconsin license plate on his Buick is 737WLZ.

If you know where Tierney might be, you are asked to contact Fox Crossing police at 920-720-7109.

