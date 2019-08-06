Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Waukesha man

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 72-year-old man missing from Lisbon in Waukesha County.

David Stenzel was last seen on August 5 at 11 p.m. Authorities said his direction of travel was unknown, but he was believed to be walking, and not in a vehicle.

He was described as white, standing 5’6? tall, weighing 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, (262)548-7122.