Silver Alert cancelled for missing Milwaukee Co. woman

Authorities say Judith A. Matko was found safe.The Silver Alert is cancelled.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen in Milwaukee County Wednesday.

Judith A. Matko was last seen waiting in the car while her husband was in a furniture store in the City of Greenfield in Milwaukee County.

When he came out she and the car were gone. She lives in Fredonia in Ozaukee County. Her nickname is Juju.

Matko was last seen wearing a zebra coat, ankle socks & slip-on shoes, wearing cheater eyeglasses and normally carries a wood cane. She is wearing "cheater" eyeglasses.

Her car is described as a black 2002 Explorer Limited with the license plate WI, 858-CNP.

If you know where Matko is, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.