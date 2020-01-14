Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old New Holstein man

A silver alert has been issued for 84-year-old Patrick Sepnieski.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, he is about 6' and weighs 196 pounds. He has blue eyes, and gray, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a red or maroon winter jacket, grey winter hat and gloves, tan pants, and tennis shoes.

According to the DOJ, Sepnieski left his residence at 10 a.m. Monday morning in New Holstein to go to Anytime Fitness in Chilton. His wife and daughter have not had contact with him since. It is unknown where he would have gone, and Sepnieski did not take his cell phone with him when he left.

He is driving a 2014 black Ford Taurus with Wisconsin license plate 132AKT.

Anyone with any information should call the New Holstein Police Department at (920)898-4241.

